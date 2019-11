A conscript of the Guard and Convoy Department of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan died. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the young man received an electric shock.

«The accident happened the day before at about 16.40. The soldier tried to replace a light bulb, and received an electric shock. The man lost consciousness and died without regaining consciousness. A forensic medical examination was commissioned on the fact,» the sources said.