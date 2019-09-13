Autumn military conscription campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan

Autumn military conscription campaign started in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Defense Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Citizens who have reached 18 years of age have already passed the initial military registration.

On September 13, solemn seeing-off of conscripts from Chui region and Bishkek took place at the republican point, from which they will go to the place of further military service.

Such events will be held in other points of the republic. Conscripts (more than 3,000 people) will serve at the formations and units of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the State Committee for Defense Affairs, the State Border Service, the State Committee for National Security and the State Penitentiary Service.