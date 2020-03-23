17:25
USD 83.53
EUR 90.10
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan allocates 1.6 bln soms from budget for fight against coronavirus

At least 1,686 billion soms have been allocated from the budget of Kyrgyzstan for the fight against coronavirus and its consequences. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

About 30 million soms are provided for the Ministry of Health, and 225 million soms — for a special account of the Ministry of Emergencies for prevention and elimination of emergency. At least 631 million soms were allocated for ensuring food security (purchase of wheat).

«Money are also provided for preferential lending to flour mills from the budget — 400 million soms. Aiyl Bank and RSK Bank allocated 400 million soms. If necessary, the Government will allocate additional funds,» the republican center said.
link: https://24.kg/english/147689/
views: 44
Print
Related
Foreign Ministry: Kyrgyzstani gets infected with coronavirus in Pakistan
Returned from Almaty Kyrgyzstanis placed under observation
Doctors working in coronavirus affected areas to get double salaries
About 90 percent of infected with coronavirus recovered in China
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 28,800 people for a day
Express coronavirus tests distributed among regions of Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: One infected transferred to intensive care unit
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Join flash mob in support of doctors
First coronavirus cases detected in Kyrgyzstan with the help of Russian tests
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases 5,000 express coronavirus tests
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia
List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated
23 March, Monday
17:08
Kyrgyzstan allocates 1.6 bln soms from budget for fight against coronavirus Kyrgyzstan allocates 1.6 bln soms from budget for fight...
16:54
500 sets of protective suits for doctors delivered from Uzbekistan to Batken
16:40
Government sends requests to support Kyrgyzstan to donors
16:35
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Government cuts down expenses
16:22
Kyrgyz Government works on opening road transportation with China