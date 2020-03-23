Kyrgyzstan allocates 1.6 bln soms from budget for fight against coronavirus

At least 1,686 billion soms have been allocated from the budget of Kyrgyzstan for the fight against coronavirus and its consequences. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

About 30 million soms are provided for the Ministry of Health, and 225 million soms — for a special account of the Ministry of Emergencies for prevention and elimination of emergency. At least 631 million soms were allocated for ensuring food security (purchase of wheat).

«Money are also provided for preferential lending to flour mills from the budget — 400 million soms. Aiyl Bank and RSK Bank allocated 400 million soms. If necessary, the Government will allocate additional funds,» the republican center said.