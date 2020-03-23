Returned from Almaty Kyrgyzstanis placed under observation

At least 137 tourists returned to Bishkek from Almaty. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Head of Oktyabrsky district of the capital, Maxim Sitnikov, Chief of the Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs Ulanbek Sultanov met the Kyrgyzstanis at Ak-Tilek checkpoint.

«For security reasons and exclusion of contacts, the police escorted the column to the destination point,» the City Hall informed.

It is noted that 126 tourists arrived earlier in Almaty from Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) and 11 people — from Bangkok (Thailand).

«All passengers were placed under observation in one of the hotels, tests for coronavirus have been taken from them,» the City Hall said.

The city emergency response center continues to arrange meetings and place returning citizens under observation.

According to a new algorithm, all Kyrgyzstanis returning to their homeland are accommodated at observation points for three days.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.