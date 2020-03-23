14:22
USD 83.53
EUR 90.10
RUB 1.07
English

About 90 percent of infected with coronavirus recovered in China

The number of patients with a new type of coronavirus in China is declining, at least 5,120 people are still in hospitals, while almost 90 percent of those infected have recovered. RIA Novosti reported with reference to the data of the State Health Committee of China.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 81,093 people; 72,703 people of them have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. It is 89.65 percent of the total number of cases.

Mortality rate in Hubei province was 4.65 percent, in Wuhan city — 5 percent. In total, the virus claimed the lives of 3,270 people, the average mortality rate in China was 4 percent.

At least 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/147636/
views: 95
Print
Related
Returned from Almaty Kyrgyzstanis placed under observation
Doctors working in coronavirus affected areas to get double salaries
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 28,800 people for a day
Express coronavirus tests distributed among regions of Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: One infected transferred to intensive care unit
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Join flash mob in support of doctors
First coronavirus cases detected in Kyrgyzstan with the help of Russian tests
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases 5,000 express coronavirus tests
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss fight against coronavirus
Condition of two coronavirus infected moderately severe, no new cases registered
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia
List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated
23 March, Monday
14:19
Returned from Almaty Kyrgyzstanis placed under observation Returned from Almaty Kyrgyzstanis placed under observat...
14:08
Violators of quarantine may face fines of up to 300,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan
13:39
Doctors working in coronavirus affected areas to get double salaries
13:25
About 90 percent of infected with coronavirus recovered in China
12:58
More than 130 tourists from Egypt, Thailand return to Bishkek