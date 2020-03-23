About 90 percent of infected with coronavirus recovered in China

The number of patients with a new type of coronavirus in China is declining, at least 5,120 people are still in hospitals, while almost 90 percent of those infected have recovered. RIA Novosti reported with reference to the data of the State Health Committee of China.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 81,093 people; 72,703 people of them have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. It is 89.65 percent of the total number of cases.

Mortality rate in Hubei province was 4.65 percent, in Wuhan city — 5 percent. In total, the virus claimed the lives of 3,270 people, the average mortality rate in China was 4 percent.

At least 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.