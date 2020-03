Kyrgyzstanis launched a flash mob in gratitude for the work of doctors, who are currently working under no timeline, risking their lives. Users of social media posted.

Everyone is offered to go to the balcony every day at 19.00 and applaud the doctors in gratitude for their dedication.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.