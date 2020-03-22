Coronavirus registered in 171 countries of the world

Up to date, coronavirus cases have been reported in 171 countries worldwide. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

There are 307,104 cases of coronavirus infection in the world. During the day, the figure grew by 31,677 people. At least 225,800 people got infected outside China, and in the republic itself — 81,345. The highest number of infected is in Italy (53,578), the USA (26,574), Spain (25,496), Germany (22,364), Iran (20,610) and France (14,485).

At least 13,044 people died from the virus (an increase of 1,647), including 4,825 people — in Italy, and in Hubei — 3,144. Iran takes the third place in the number of died of coronavirus with 1,556 passed away people.

The number of recovered is increasing — 92,372 (4,137 people per day).

At least 14 cases of coronavirus have already been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan reported about 83 cases, Uzbekistan — 43. All these states closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.