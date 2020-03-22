Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Streets disinfected in Kara-Balta city

Public places, sidewalks have been treated with chlorinated water in Kara-Balta city. Press service of the City Hall reported.
In connection with the threat of spread of coronavirus in the city, disinfection of public places was carried out. Streets, sidewalks, adjacent part of the bus stops, territory of the market, territorial hospital and the Combined Family Medicine Center of Zhaiyl district have been treated with chlorinated water.
As of today, at least 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.