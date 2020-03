Up to date, the condition of people who tested positive for coronavirus is assessed as satisfactory. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the patients have fever — 37.5 degrees. They undergo symptomatic treatment, antibiotic therapy. In addition, colleagues from Bishkek consult doctors in the south.

«The patients have no cough. A sharp deterioration in their condition is also not observed,» the minister said.