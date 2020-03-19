Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Places of residence of returned pilgrims found out

Most of the pilgrims, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the same plane with the coronavirus positive, were from Osh region. The Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told today at a briefing.

According to him, there were 63 people from Osh region, 48 — from Jalal-Abad, and 8 — from Batken. In addition, there were 19 Bishkek residents, four residents of Chui region, one — from Naryn and one — from Issyk-Kul regions.

«The fact that these people arrived on the same plane with the infected does not mean that they are also sick. As of today, we have hospitalized five people from that plane, and another came himself. Only three out of five have a positive result. Test was also taken from the person who came yesterday, the results are not yet ready. We will quarantine all these citizens for 14 days. If they don’t have the virus, we will let them go,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said.