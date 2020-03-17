16:46
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet hopes to stabilize coronavirus situation in three weeks

«If we manage to keep the situation at the same level as today, it is assumed that the situation with coronavirus will be stabilized in 3 weeks,» the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova said at a briefing today.

According to experts, the next three weeks are the most dangerous. The number of reported cases of coronavirus in countries bordering Kyrgyzstan has increased. Therefore, in the next three weeks, one should try as much as possible to prevent penetration of the virus into the republic.

«Everything will change after three weeks, depending on the situation in the world and in Kyrgyzstan. Our decisions may be adjusted. These are new circumstances. Neither we nor other states had any experience. But we are in a privileged position. We can look at the experience of other countries. We hope that the situation will stabilize,» Altynai Omurbekova said.
