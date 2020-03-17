16:46
List of countries return from which subject to quarantine expanded in Kyrgyzstan

List of countries of the first category has been expanded today. Upon the return from them Kyrgyzstanis have to be quarantined for 14 days at health care organizations or other prepared institutions. The Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova told at a briefing.

According to her, as of today the list includes China, Italy, Iran, Spain, South Korea, Germany, France, USA, Switzerland, Great Britain, Holland, Norway, Sweden, Belgium and Austria. These are the states where more than 1,000 patients with coronavirus are registered.

«In addition, there will be no third category. All countries, in which at least one case is registered, automatically get into the second category. And our citizens, who will return from there, are subject to compulsory two-week quarantine at home with examination and communication with doctors. Special instructions will be given on quarantine conditions,» Altynai Omurbekova said.
link: https://24.kg/english/146778/
views: 145
