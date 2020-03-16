17:56
Coronavirus pandemic: Manas Airport buys two thermal imagers

Manas International Airport will acquire two thermal imaging complexes. State procurement portal reports.

The company plans to spend 13,400 million soms on these purposes. The price includes installation, commissioning and staff training.

One set reportedly includes a portable thermal imager and a stationary complex. The latter should automatically detect people with fever in the crowd and inform an operator about them, provide photos of their faces with an ability to watch video of their movement.
