Woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for beating husband to death in Osh

The Osh City Court found a woman, who killed her husband with a rebar, guilty. Press service of the court reported.

The woman was convicted under the article «Causing grievous bodily harm» and sentenced to a fine of 90,000 soms and imprisonment for nine years.

«The accused has two children — six and five years old. Social protection bodies should determine guardianship,» the court’s press service said.

In November 2019, 28-year-old P.G was arrested on suspicion of murder in Osh city. The suspect, as if nothing had happened, mourned her husband in a yurt. However, investigators found out that she had beaten her husband with a rebar to death. The woman pleaded guilty.