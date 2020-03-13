10:49
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for beating husband to death in Osh

The Osh City Court found a woman, who killed her husband with a rebar, guilty. Press service of the court reported.

The woman was convicted under the article «Causing grievous bodily harm» and sentenced to a fine of 90,000 soms and imprisonment for nine years.

«The accused has two children — six and five years old. Social protection bodies should determine guardianship,» the court’s press service said.

In November 2019, 28-year-old P.G was arrested on suspicion of murder in Osh city. The suspect, as if nothing had happened, mourned her husband in a yurt. However, investigators found out that she had beaten her husband with a rebar to death. The woman pleaded guilty.
link: https://24.kg/english/146377/
views: 80
Print
Related
Murder in Bishkek: Man who attacked his wife and son is ex-judge
Man kills wife, stabs child with knife in Bishkek
Eight-grader stabbed to death in Osh, two schoolchildren sentenced
Suspects in murder of disabled person detained in Bishkek
Murder of teenager in Kemin: Accused sentenced to 15 years in prison
Policeman killed in Nooken district of Kyrgyzstan
Head of Selvodzashchita agency killed in south of Kyrgyzstan
73-year-old man sentenced to 11 years in jail for murder of stepson
Suspect in murder of assistant prosecutor in Moscow arrested in Bishkek
Defendant faces life sentence for murder of prosecutor Anarbai Mamazhakypov
Popular
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
13 March, Friday
10:03
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all distric...
09:59
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emir of Qatar discuss cooperation between countries
09:51
Woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for beating husband to death in Osh
09:28
Bishkek Mayor elected First Vice President of International Assembly of Cities
09:07
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Russia for public support of terrorism
12 March, Thursday
18:32
Kyrgyzstan suspends flights to Iran amid coronavirus threat
18:24
Kyrgyzstani falls out of window in Beijing
18:13
Judge of Pervomaisky District Court arrested for bribe in Bishkek
18:04
Air Manas plans to buy 3 aircraft through Eurasian Development Bank
17:51
HIV-positive children motivated to undergo treatment by money