Experts from Russia to extinguish landfill fire in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek City Hall invited experts to extinguish fire and constant smoke at the landfill. Vice Mayor of the capital Mirlan Amanturov announced at a round table discussion «Concept of Development of Bishkek’s Green Fund: Implementation Mechanisms.»

According to him, the experts came from Novosibirsk city.

«We intend to completely extinguish the fire at the landfill by July 1,» Mirlan Amanturov said.

The main cause of the fire and smoke is improper storage and lack of sorting. «After it is extinguished, biogas begins to form there, and the garbage starts burning again,» the City Hall stressed.

By the end of 2020, the City Hall plans to launch a waste sorting plant.

In 2013, the Kyrgyz government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development signed a loan agreement to finance the project «Improvement of Solid Waste Management System in Bishkek.»

The capital was allocated €22 million for the project. Half of the sum is a loan. In May 2019, a capsule was laid at the construction site of a new sanitary landfill.
