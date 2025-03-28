10:07
Bishkek receives two landfills as part of territorial reform

Bishkek received two landfills as part of the administrative-territorial reform. Vice Mayor of the capital Ramiz Aliyev announced at a session of the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, the capital received the landfills of Orok and Novopavlovka villages.

«The landfill in the village of Orok operated without permits, and we closed it. The landfill in Novopavlovka has documents, but operates in violation of sanitary standards. There is simply no fence,» Ramiz Aliyev told.

He added that about 100 tons of garbage are brought there daily and it is 80 percent full.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan carried out an administrative-territorial reform in 2024. As a result, the area of ​​​​Bishkek increased to almost 40,000 hectares from 12,900. Some residential areas and rural districts of Alamedin and Sokuluk districts of Chui region joined the city.
