Sanitary landfill to be built in Kemin district by 2031

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan held its first meeting with the Korean company MYC Inc. (Make Your Climate), a subsidiary of South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy, and Environment.
As part of efforts to secure grant support from the Korean side, a joint study was conducted on potential sites for a sanitary landfill in Kemin and Orlovka, Kemin district, Chui region.
The project is planned for 2027–2031, with a budget of up to $10 million. The executive agency will be K-eco Corporation, with KEITI serving as the managing organization.