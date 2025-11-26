14:15
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.12
English

Sanitary landfill to be built in Kemin district by 2031

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan held its first meeting with the Korean company MYC Inc. (Make Your Climate), a subsidiary of South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy, and Environment.

As part of efforts to secure grant support from the Korean side, a joint study was conducted on potential sites for a sanitary landfill in Kemin and Orlovka, Kemin district, Chui region.

The project aims to create an integrated waste management system combining landfilling, incineration, and sorting to reduce the final landfill volume and minimize environmental impact.

The project is planned for 2027–2031, with a budget of up to $10 million. The executive agency will be K-eco Corporation, with KEITI serving as the managing organization.
link: https://24.kg/english/352329/
views: 51
Print
Related
Natural Resources Ministry fines responsible for fire at Aleksandrovka landfill
Bishkek receives two landfills as part of territorial reform
Construction of new landfill begins in Osh city
Amount of garbage per capita is growing annually in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has about 550 landfills, most of them unauthorized
Natural Resources Ministry tightens control over landfills in regions
Burning garbage at landfill: Kant Town Hall fined 28,000 soms
New sanitary landfill to be built in Osh with EBRD assistance
Residents of Alamedin district independently clear landfill sites
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
Popular
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
Kyrgyzstan to host 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers Kyrgyzstan to host 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers
Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index
26 November, Wednesday
14:07
Sanitary landfill to be built in Kemin district by 2031 Sanitary landfill to be built in Kemin district by 2031
14:03
Formation of common financial market within EAEU discussed in Moscow
12:46
Cattle smuggling suspects detained on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
11:52
Kyrgyzstan receives new laboratories to enhance biological security
11:39
State Property Management Agency has new director