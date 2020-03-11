16:12
Impact of coronavirus on economy of Kyrgyzstan to be obvious in May

It will be possible to clearly predict how the economy of Kyrgyzstan will develop in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus only in two months. The Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov told at a briefing today.

According to him, as of today, it is possible to state only one fact that the global economy will slow down. This is indicated in the forecasts of international institutions, experts and calculations of the National Bank. However, it is now impossible to say how this will affect the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

«Business is always adapting to new conditions. Now, for example, there is a substitution of goods that were previously delivered from China. The same products are brought from other countries. The economy of Kyrgyzstan continues to grow, there are enough reserves, and China began to launch production. Most likely, the situation will stabilize in the near future,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.
