18:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Peaceful rally for women's rights held in Karakol

A local resident Mirgul Omurzakova held a single-person protest against violence in Karakol city. She told to 24.kg news agency.

According to the girl, she did not plan a large-scale protest, but just intended, having drawn a banner with the inscription «We are against violence,» to stand on the main square of the city.

«Yesterday I found out that a big campaign is planned in Bishkek against violence, and I, in solidarity, also decided to support it. I wrote a post on Facebook, urging people to go out and support the rally. We made banners in the morning, and I stood alone for half an hour, people began to come later. Like-minded people were found,» Mirgul Omurzakova said.

She noted that her father supports her and they planned to hold the rally together, but he fell ill. «He is the first feminist for me. He raised us in the spirit of freedom, without the stigma that girls are not allowed something. Due to the high temperature, he could not come with me. He supports me in everything,» the girl added.
link: https://24.kg/english/146070/
views: 90
Print
Related
Rally against violence takes place in Nookat
Feminist rally: Roza Otunbaeva believes Interior Minister should resign
Peaceful rally in Bishkek: Organizers ask to keep order
Bishkek Internal Affairs Department not rule out provocations at rally
Andrey Grozin: The closer elections , the stronger is anti-Chinese rhetoric
Prosecutor's office declares ban on rallies in Bishkek illegal
Peaceful rally for women's rights to be held in Bishkek
Police detain another woman for attack on employees of Parliament
One of organizers of rally in support of Japarov worked as judge
Kanybek Osmonaliev placed in pretrial detention center until May 3
Popular
At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus
10 March, Tuesday
18:14
Rally against violence takes place in Nookat Rally against violence takes place in Nookat
18:03
U.S. dollar selling rate grows to 73 soms
17:57
Logistics center, dairy plant to be built in industrial area of Batken
17:46
President inspects rehabilitation of water supply system in Batken
17:35
Peaceful rally for women's rights held in Karakol