Peaceful rally for women's rights held in Karakol

A local resident Mirgul Omurzakova held a single-person protest against violence in Karakol city. She told to 24.kg news agency.
According to the girl, she did not plan a large-scale protest, but just intended, having drawn a banner with the inscription «We are against violence,» to stand on the main square of the city.
«Yesterday I found out that a big campaign is planned in Bishkek against violence, and I, in solidarity, also decided to support it. I wrote a post on Facebook, urging people to go out and support the rally. We made banners in the morning, and I stood alone for half an hour, people began to come later. Like-minded people were found,» Mirgul Omurzakova said.