Kazakhstan temporarily bans entry of persons with ID cards

Kazakhstan has temporarily banned passage of persons with ID cards due to the threat of coronavirus. The Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdikarim Alimbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the restrictions have been imposed on March 8.

«Due to the threat of coronavirus, we place citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who have visited China, Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy within a month, in quarantine. We do not allow foreign citizens, who have visited these countries, to enter the territory of Kyrgyzstan,» Abdikarim Alimbaev told.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.