The first coronavirus test taken from Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess cruise ship is negative. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the Kyrgyzstani will be quarantined for 14 days.

«A repeated test will be taken from him on the 13th day of quarantine,» the ministry noted.

Recall, the Kyrgyzstani arrived in Bishkek on March 9. He was in a military hospital in Tokyo from February 15 to February 29. He has a doctor’s certificate that he is healthy.