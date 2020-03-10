Coronavirus threat: Kyrgyzstan not to close borders with neighboring countries

Information is sent out via WhatsApp that all borders of Kyrgyzstan with neighboring states will be closed one of these days due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

Users write that food prices will rise sharply and there will be no import into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service Abdikarim Alimbaev told 24.kg news agency that there are no reasons to close the borders with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

«The only country with which we had to close the border in connection with the spread of coronavirus is China. As of today, all checkpoints are operating as usual. Due to coronavirus, the servicemen are on duty under no timeline. We send officers from the central office to the checkpoints. In addition, we step up the check and control of citizens crossing the border. All border guards serve in masks,» Abdikarim Alimbaev said.