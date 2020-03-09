Increased demand for U.S. dollars registered in Bishkek

An increased demand for U.S. dollars is registered in Bishkek. Representatives of commercial banks told 24.kg news agency.

According to financial institutions, they have not yet imposed any stringent restrictions on the sale of the foreign currency. There is a requirement that one has to show a certificate of the origin of the money when exchanging over 1 million soms. Apart from it, banks recommend checking the availability of required amount in advance, and it is also necessary to inform in which branch the person plans to exchange the money.

«There are no restrictions on the purchase of dollars now. But everything will depend on whether there is an amount available at the time. Many people have begun to buy dollars, we do not always have time to replenish cash reserves,» the bank told.

Some financial institutions told that they did not sell more than $ 3,000 to citizens.

However, users of social media report that in fact, commercial banks have set a limit of not more than $ 500 per person.

Moreover, after a sharp depreciation of tenge in neighboring Kazakhstan, most of the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan and Almaty simply stopped selling dollars.

The dollar went up to 72 rubles, euro — to 82 rubles in Russia.

In Kyrgyzstan, the buy rate of the Russian ruble has fallen below one som today, but the exchange rate of the Kazakh tenge has not changed significantly — 0.17-0,186 soms. The nominal rate is 0,1828 soms.