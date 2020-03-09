Employees of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan extort $ 25,000

Officers of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security arrested an inspector S.R. and the head of the Department of the State Tax Service for Leninsky district of Bishkek N.Sh. on the fact of extortion of a bribe during active search measures on March 6. Press center of the SCNS reported.

Officials extorted $ 25,000 from an accountant of a private company for a positive decision based on the results of a tax audit.

In February 2020, the inspector S.R. received a part of cash in the amount of $ 5,000. Searches were conducted in the office of S.R. and N.Sh. on March 6. Documents evidencing tax audits of private firms were confiscated.

Materials of pre-trial proceedings were registered under the Article 326 of Part 3 «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainees were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS. An investigation is currently underway.