15:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Employees of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan extort $ 25,000

Officers of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security arrested an inspector S.R. and the head of the Department of the State Tax Service for Leninsky district of Bishkek N.Sh. on the fact of extortion of a bribe during active search measures on March 6. Press center of the SCNS reported.

Officials extorted $ 25,000 from an accountant of a private company for a positive decision based on the results of a tax audit.

In February 2020, the inspector S.R. received a part of cash in the amount of $ 5,000. Searches were conducted in the office of S.R. and N.Sh. on March 6. Documents evidencing tax audits of private firms were confiscated.

Materials of pre-trial proceedings were registered under the Article 326 of Part 3 «Extortion of a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainees were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS. An investigation is currently underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/145909/
views: 114
Print
Related
Arrested for bribe commandant of General Staff found guilty, fined
Head of rural district in Chui region detained for bribe extortion
SCNS: Court bailiff arrested with bribe
Director of Bishkek branch of CMIF arrested for bribe extortion
Policemen extort money for termination of pre-trial proceedings in Ala-Buka
Ministry of Justice employee detained for bribe extortion in Talas
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Brother of parliamentary deputy detained for bribe hospitalized
Details of detention of deputy’s brother with bribe announced
Brother of parliamentary deputy Daniyar Tolonov arrested for bribe
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov
Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus
9 March, Monday
14:55
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan offers up a sacrifice against coronavirus Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan offers up a sacrifice against co...
14:43
Prosecutor's office declares ban on rallies in Bishkek illegal
14:20
Employees of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan extort $ 25,000
14:10
Buy rate of Russian ruble falls below som’s rate
13:57
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,800 people