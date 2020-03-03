About 10,000 military men to participate in SCO Peace Mission 2020 exercises

About 10,000 military men of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take part in the joint peaceful anti-terrorist exercises Peace Mission, which will be held for the first time at Yurginsky training ground in Kemerovo Oblast in August. TASS reported with reference to the press service of the Central Military District.

«Military representatives of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization signed a joint protocol following the results of the second round of consultations of headquarters’ negotiations, which ended in Kemerovo Oblast. The agreement includes issues of comprehensive support of troops and design of practical stages. It is planned that about 10,000 military men will take part in the exercises,» the statement says.

Representatives of Russia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the consultations.

«During the joint work, the participants visited Yurginsky training ground, where they conducted a reconnaissance of the location of the main stage. In addition, the foreign military inspected the site of overcoming a water barrier by machinery. Such an experience will be the first for some countries,» the press service of the Military District says.

During the maneuvers, the military will have to complete the tasks on preparing and conducting an anti-terrorist operation by a joint group of troops (forces) of the SCO countries.