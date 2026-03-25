First SCO Youth Delphic Games opened in Bishkek

A ceremonial opening of the First Youth Delphic Games of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) took place in Bishkek, the City Hall’s press service reported.

The event was held at the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall, where a festive, inspiring, and unifying atmosphere marked the occasion.

The Games have become a celebration of art, bringing together cultures, traditions, and the creative energy of talented youth from across the SCO region. The Delphic Games unite gifted young participants from different countries, offering them a platform for self-expression, communication, friendship, and inspiration.

Among those attending the opening ceremony were Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, SCO Secretariat Adviser Kazybek Kochkonov, Director of the International Delphic Committee Vladimir Ponyavin, and Chairman of the Delphic Committee of Kyrgyzstan, People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Anarbek Ibraev.

The Games will run until March 28, filling the city with creative energy, inspiration, and an atmosphere of cultural dialogue. During these days, Bishkek becomes a true capital of art, where every participant is already a winner and every performance is a step toward mutual understanding and new horizons of cooperation.