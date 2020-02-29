Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people

The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus reached 85,182 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

During the day, the figure grew by 1,840 people. At least 2,924 people died, and 39,524 recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 66,337 cases of the virus, 2,727 dead and 28,924 recovered. In addition, a large number of deaths is in Iran (34) and Italy (21), where an outbreak of the virus was registered last week.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.