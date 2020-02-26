Students arrived from Urumqi discharged after quarantine

Students, who arrived from Urumqi, were discharged after two weeks of quarantine. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The students arrived in Bishkek from Almaty, where they were delivered with the assistance of the Kazakh side, on February 13. After the necessary checks at Ak-Zhol checkpoint, they were quarantined at temporary observation points.

«During the quarantine, the students were double-checked for the symptoms of novel coronavirus — the test results are negative. Only medical workers contacted them during this period,» the ministry said.