18:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Students arrived from Urumqi discharged after quarantine

Students, who arrived from Urumqi, were discharged after two weeks of quarantine. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The students arrived in Bishkek from Almaty, where they were delivered with the assistance of the Kazakh side, on February 13. After the necessary checks at Ak-Zhol checkpoint, they were quarantined at temporary observation points.

«During the quarantine, the students were double-checked for the symptoms of novel coronavirus — the test results are negative. Only medical workers contacted them during this period,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/144837/
views: 66
Print
Related
Olympic Games 2020 could be canceled due to coronavirus
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,700 people
Long-haul truck drivers isolated in China return to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people
EU to allocate €230 million to counter coronavirus
Residents of Dzhumgal hold rally against the Chinese due to coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus dramatically rises in South Korea, Italy
Death toll from novel coronavirus exceeds 2,300 people
Chinese citizen taken to infectious diseases hospital with fever
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
26 February, Wednesday
17:56
Students arrived from Urumqi discharged after quarantine Students arrived from Urumqi discharged after quarant...
16:57
Kyrgyzstanis win 6 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Russia
16:06
Government of Kyrgyzstan is urged to save women in Syria
15:52
People, including Kyrgyzstanis, starving in Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria
15:22
SRS announces tender for purchase of forms for E-passports