Kyrgyzstanis win 6 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Russia

Kyrgyzstanis won six medals at the International Russian Open 2020 Taekwondo ITF Tournament. Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (President Kerimbek Miyarov) reported.

The tournament took place in Dolgoprudny. About 300 athletes from the Russian Federation, Argentina, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan competed for victory. Kyrgyzstan was represented by four taekwondo athletes. Nazira Uteshova (63 kg) became a champion, Asadbek Tadjibaev (63 kg) and Anton Beregovoi (76 kg) won silver medals, and Kuttubek Miyarov (58 kg) won a bronze medal in sparring. Nazira Uteshova won a silver medal, Kuttubek Miyarov — a bronze in tuli.

Recall, Kyrgyz taekwondo athletes won 12 medals at the Kazakhstan Open Tournament.
