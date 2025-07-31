Young taekwondo athlete Erzhan Kemelov wins bronze in Malaysia

Young taekwondo athlete from Kyrgyzstan Erzhan Kemelov won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in the 37 kg weight category. His coach Iskender Osmonov reported.

The Asian Olympic Taekwondo Championships among cadets ended in Kuching (Malaysia), in which 800 athletes from 50 countries took part.

The young athlete demonstrated excellent results and became the only bronze medalist from the national team of Kyrgyzstan among juniors and cadets.

He won two fights: in the first, he defeated a representative of Iraq, and in the second, he defeated an athlete from Saudi Arabia. In the semi-finals, Erzhan competed with an opponent from Kazakhstan and lost to him, winning the third place.