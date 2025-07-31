16:07
Kyrgyzstan wins 38 medals at ITF World Taekwondo Championships in Spain

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won 38 medals at the ITF Taekwondo World Championships, which took place from July 22 to July 27 in Barcelona. The national team’s coach Zhoomart Akylbekov reported.

The championship brought together 2,000 participants from 40 countries. At least 29 athletes represented Kyrgyzstan.

For the first time in the country’s history, two athletes — Iskak Askarbekov (in the weight category up to 70 kilograms) and Radomir Mikhailov (up to 76 kilograms) — won gold medals among adults in the sparring discipline.

Under the coaching of Eduard Khegai, the athletes of the national team of Kyrgyzstan won a total of 38 medals:

  • 15 gold;
  • 4 silver;
  • 19 bronze.

The performance became one of the most successful for the Kyrgyz Republic on the international ITF taekwondo arena.
