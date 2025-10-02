III CIS Games: Kyrgyz taekwondo athletes win three medals

Kyrgyzstanis competed in taekwondo at the III CIS Games, which are taking place in Azerbaijan. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported on social media.

The team of Kyrgyzstan won three medals:

Nurkhan Samidinov (up to 58 kilograms) and Abdulazim Abdurakhimov (87 kg) won silver medals;

Ramazan Dyikanbaev (up to 68 kg) won bronze.

Kyrgyz sambo wrestlers won four medals at the III CIS Games.

The III CIS Games are being held in seven cities of Azerbaijan and will conclude on October 8. The program includes competitions in 21 sports, with a total of 505 sets of medals to be awarded.

Kyrgyzstan is represented by 126 athletes.