International Taekwondo Tournament in Bishkek gathers athletes from 4 countries

The annual ITF International Taekwondo Tournament was held in the sports complex of Manas University from December 13 to December 15, 2024. The event brought together about 500 participants from various cities in Kyrgyzstan, including Bishkek, Talas, Balykchy, Tokmak, Kant and Shopokov, as well as athletes from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

The tournament has become an important event in the sports life of the country. Special attention this year was paid to young athletes, for whom participation in the competition was an important step towards future victories.

President of the National ITF Taekwondo Federation Kutmanbek Mukashev told 24.kg news agency that more than 2,000 athletes from 10 countries have participated in the tournament for five years of its existence.

«We strive to make the tournament not only a competition, but also an educational platform, contributing to the development of ITF taekwondo and strengthening international ties,» he emphasized.

The end of the sports year for the federation will be the republican certification, which will sum up the achievements of athletes and open up new prospects.
