Athletes from Osh took 1places at the Kazakhstan Open Taekwondo ITF Tournament. City Hall of the southern capital reported.

The tournament among children, juniors and adults was held in Almaty. More than 400 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan participated in it. All 12 representatives of Osh won medals. They have four gold, a silver and seven bronze medals.

Umarali Ermamatov, Salizhan Batyrbekov, Alier Nuraliev and Ramazan Shamshiev became champions in their categories.