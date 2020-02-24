Earthquake in Turkey: Nine people killed in province where ethnic Kyrgyz live

Nine people, four of them — children, were killed as a result of an earthquake on the Iranian-Turkish border in Van province, where the ethnic Kyrgyz live. Anadolu media outlet reported.

According to media reports, 50 people received injuries of varying severity. The condition of 9 injured is critical.

According to the Minister of Health of TurkeyFahrettin Koca, 25 cars and 1 ambulance helicopter, as well as 13 members of the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) were sent to the disaster area.

According to theDisaster and Emergency Management Authority of Turkey (AFAD), the first earthquake occurred on February 23 at 5.53 GMT. The epicenter was in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan, bordering Turkey and Iraq. Khoy city was hit most of all. The second earthquake occurred later on the same day. Iranian authorities reported 75 injured.

About 500 ethnic Kyrgyz live in Van province.