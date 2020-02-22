Kyrgyzstan builds relations with Belarus

A meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Belarusian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held in Minsk. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the meeting, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov and the Prime Minister of Belarus Sergey Rumas discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for development of relations between the two countries, including stepping-up political and trade-economic relations, and the possibility of increasing mutual trade.

The parties discussed cooperation through a High-Tech Park. Belarus is ready to share experience in this direction.

Sergey Rumas noted that Kyrgyzstan and Belarus have been reliable partners and expressed interest in the further development of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

«There is potential and support from the heads of our states,» he said.

Following the meeting, it was agreed to hold a business forum to create a platform for entrepreneurs of the two republics for establishment and expansion of contacts.