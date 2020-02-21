18:43
Kyrgyzstan has enough coronavirus diagnostic test systems

Kyrgyzstan has enough test systems to diagnose coronavirus. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a press conference.

According to him, Russia has delivered 2,500 test systems, another 100 — Turkey. «We plan to get other 1,000 from Turkey,» the official said.

He added that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the republic, the epidemiological situation is stable. But due to the fact that WHO has declared a public health emergency, all departments are working under no timeline.

«The issue of prevention of import of the virus is under the control of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said.
