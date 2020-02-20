Sooronbai Jeenbekov assures he will not patronize any of political parties

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, speaking in Parliament today, noted that the vote threshold of 7 percent is a tried and tested path.

According to him, supporters of five and three percent thresholds cite the argument that this is necessary for the promotion of the youth.

«But in fact, there are vested interests of some political forces hiding behind the interests of the youth,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

President noted that he was not going to patronize any of the parties, he has the same approach to all political organizations.

«A party is a part of society. And I was elected to serve the interests of the people. No matter what kind of party wins the election, I am ready to work with it,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

Recall, elections to the Parliament will take place in Kyrgyzstan in October 2020.