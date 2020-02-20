10:46
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 705.7 per each citizen

As a result of November, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 692.8 per each citizen. Over the month, the burden has grown by $ 12.9.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of December 31, 2019, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,587.26 billion (319,474.64 billion soms), including $ 3,850.73 billion (268,133.86 billion soms) — external, and $ 736.53 million (51,294.85 billion soms) — internal one.

Over the month, the country’s state debt grew by $ 83.78 million. External increased by $ 69.29 million, and internal — by $ 14.23 million.

Kyrgyzstan still most of all owes to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,778.51 billion (46.2 percent of the total external debt of the republic). Over the month, the amount grew by $ 76.16 million.

At the end of November 2019, the state debt amounted to 54.1 percent of GDP.

As of January 1, 2020, at least 6.5 million people lived in the country. An average salary in Kyrgyzstan is 17,166 soms. Each Kyrgyzstani has to give almost 3 such salaries to pay off the state debt.
