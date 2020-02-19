11:58
Border Service tells about control over citizens arriving from abroad

The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan carries out strict control over citizens arriving in the country primarily from states with an unfavorable epidemiological situation. Examinations are carried out at all checkpoints along the entire perimeter of the state border. Press service of the agency reported.

They are placed in observational premises for quarantine and comprehensive examination.

The State Border Service stressed that even citizens crossing the state border and passing passport control through the e-gate system using biometric passports must submit documents, in order border guards can check the presence of indications of visits to China in the past three months. In the absence of this document, a person undergoes a survey and additional examination.

All citizens arriving in the Kyrgyz Republic undergo thermometry and laboratory testing of samples from the upper respiratory tract. Checkpoints operate in an intensive mode; necessary preventive measures have been taken.

Recall, 1,775 people died from a novel coronavirus in the world. Information appeared that a Kyrgyzstani was among the newly infected on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. The Foreign Ministry of the country denied this information.
