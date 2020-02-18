Kyrgyzstani gets infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan is among the newly infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. World of Cruising magazine reports.

Doctors have detected 67 new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 on board the cruise ship. The ship is currently in quarantine in Yokohama, Japan. Previously, it was planned to lift the quarantine at 7:00 on February 19.

The Japanese Ministry of Health confirmed the news on Saturday, February 15, reporting on the nationalities of the 67 people newly infected.

«As reported by the Ministry of Health the nationalities of the new cases are Australia (5), Canada (3), China (3), Germany (2), Hong Kong (1), Kyrgyzstan (1), India (2), Japan (27), Philippines (17), Taiwan (1), United States (5). We are following guidance from the Japanese Ministry of Health on plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases,» a Princess Cruises company spokesperson said.

The ship has been in quarantine in Yokohama since February 5. According to the latest data, the total number of passengers with COVID-2019 on it exceeded 450 people. In total, there are 3,400 people on board.