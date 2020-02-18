Kyrgyzstani infected with coronavirus: His cabin neighbor has virus

Assumption that a Kyrgyzstani may be infected with coronavirus comes from the fact that his cabin neighbor fell ill. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A round-the-clock emergency response center operates at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Japan in connection with the aggravation of the situation with the spread of coronavirus. It provides consular, legal and other assistance to compatriots. In addition, since February 6, 2020, the Embassy has been in constant contact with a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who is on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

«His condition is satisfactory, he has no fever and does not undergo treatment. The patient is under supervision. According to him, he is doing well. There were no cases of appeals of Kyrgyzstanis to the Embassy on their evacuation to their homeland. The Embassy is constantly monitoring the situation,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Recall, it was reported today that a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was among the newly infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. The ship has been in quarantine for two weeks in Yokohama since February 5. According to the latest data, the total number of passengers with COVID-2019 on it exceeded 450 people. In total, there are 3,400 people on board.