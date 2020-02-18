16:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani infected with coronavirus: His cabin neighbor has virus

Assumption that a Kyrgyzstani may be infected with coronavirus comes from the fact that his cabin neighbor fell ill. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A round-the-clock emergency response center operates at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Japan in connection with the aggravation of the situation with the spread of coronavirus. It provides consular, legal and other assistance to compatriots. In addition, since February 6, 2020, the Embassy has been in constant contact with a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who is on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Related news
Almost 13,000 people recover from new coronavirus in China
«His condition is satisfactory, he has no fever and does not undergo treatment. The patient is under supervision. According to him, he is doing well. There were no cases of appeals of Kyrgyzstanis to the Embassy on their evacuation to their homeland. The Embassy is constantly monitoring the situation,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Recall, it was reported today that a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was among the newly infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. The ship has been in quarantine for two weeks in Yokohama since February 5. According to the latest data, the total number of passengers with COVID-2019 on it exceeded 450 people. In total, there are 3,400 people on board.
link: https://24.kg/english/143986/
views: 42
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani gets infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship
Almost 13,000 people recover from new coronavirus in China
Arrived from Wuhan pregnant woman placed in maternity hospital
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
Almost 11,000 people recover from novel coronavirus
600 coronavirus quarantine units to be opened in Hong Kong Disneyland
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
Over 1,700 doctors in China get infected with coronavirus, six died
Over 7,000 people recover from novel coronavirus
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
18 February, Tuesday
15:51
Kyrgyzstani infected with coronavirus: His cabin neighbor has virus Kyrgyzstani infected with coronavirus: His cabin neighb...
15:36
Rally held at Embassy of Tajikistan in Bishkek
15:19
Aknet scandal: Relatives ask to place Kuban Azhimudinov under house arrest
15:04
Two men rape mentally ill girl in Alai
14:44
Plenipotentiary representative of Government in Batken region appointed