Single Deposit Account may be liquidated: Officials violate business rights

The President of Kyrgyzstan received the Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbaev, the Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev and the Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Bakir Tairov.

The parties discussed implementation of decisions of the Security Council, which was held on January 24.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov repeatedly noted that there were numerous complaints from entrepreneurs that law enforcement agencies, competing among themselves in transfer of funds to the Single Deposit Account from the fight against corruption and economic crimes, often violate business rights and adjust their work to improve statistics.

The President stressed inadmissibility of harassment of entrepreneurs to improve the performance of law enforcement agencies.

Taking into account the opinion of the country’s business environment, Sooronbai Jeenbekov instructed the Security Council Secretary to consider the relevance of the Single Deposit Account.

The head of state also instructed the Security Council secretariat, together with law enforcement agencies, to study and make a proposal on expedience of applying the provisions that provide incentives for law enforcement agencies for their work on compensation of material damage caused to the state by economic crimes.

The Secretary of the Security Council was instructed to develop a mechanism, on the basis of which all recoverable financial resources would go directly to the republican budget.

Recall, at a meeting of the Security Council, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov repeatedly called on government agencies not to infringe the rights of business. The head of state said that officials of ministries and departments, hiding behind the fight against corruption, hinder businessmen from working. He threatened officials with criminal liability for infringing the rights of entrepreneurs.