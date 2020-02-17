11:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

2,073,133.7 bln transferred to special account from fight against corruption

A single account was created in Kyrgyzstan in July 2018, where funds from the fight against corruption are transferred. The country plans to solve the problem with the lack of schools at the expense of the money.

In total, as of February 3, 2020, about 2,073,133.7 billion soms have been transferred to the account.

Funds from compensation for damage caused to the state within criminal cases on economic and official crimes are transferred to it.

In addition, it was planned that part of the funds from the Single Deposit Account would be spent on stimulation of work of law enforcement agencies. Earlier it was reported that the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan would get 25 percent of the transferred funds, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes — 30 percent each.

Up to date, law enforcement agencies have not received any funds.
link: https://24.kg/english/143783/
views: 87
Print
Related
1.9 billion soms received from fight against corruption in Kyrgyzstan
1.4 billion soms transferred to deposit account from fight against corruption
Financial police transfer 4.5 million soms for fighting corruption
Financial police transfers over 80 million soms for fight against corruption
150 million soms received from fight against corruption
First 135 million soms from fight against corruption transferred to account
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
17 February, Monday
10:47
Commission formed to investigate death of Kumtor employee on Petrov lake Commission formed to investigate death of Kumtor employ...
10:41
Body of drowned Kumtor employee found in Dzheti-Oguz
10:34
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
10:23
Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan ready to step down
09:51
2,073,133.7 bln transferred to special account from fight against corruption
16 February, Sunday
13:00
Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan