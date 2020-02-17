2,073,133.7 bln transferred to special account from fight against corruption

A single account was created in Kyrgyzstan in July 2018, where funds from the fight against corruption are transferred. The country plans to solve the problem with the lack of schools at the expense of the money.

In total, as of February 3, 2020, about 2,073,133.7 billion soms have been transferred to the account.

Funds from compensation for damage caused to the state within criminal cases on economic and official crimes are transferred to it.

In addition, it was planned that part of the funds from the Single Deposit Account would be spent on stimulation of work of law enforcement agencies. Earlier it was reported that the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan would get 25 percent of the transferred funds, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes — 30 percent each.

Up to date, law enforcement agencies have not received any funds.