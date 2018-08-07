13:10
Financial police transfers over 80 million soms for fight against corruption

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes has transferred 80,014,470 soms to a single deposit account for fight against corruption. The press service of the agency reported.

Earlier, the service has transferred 63,362,758 soms to the account. In total, 143,377,228 soms were received from the financial police as compensation for damage caused to the state by economic and official crimes. As of today, this is the largest amount among the state agencies.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of August 1, 255.5 million soms have been transferred to the single account.

The single deposit account was opened on July 3, 2018 for accounting and accumulation of funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state within criminal proceedings, economic and official crimes.
