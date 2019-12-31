11:22
1.9 billion soms received from fight against corruption in Kyrgyzstan

For a year and a half, 1,968.7 billion soms have been transferred to the Single Deposit Account of law enforcement agencies. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

Most of the money was transferred by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (959,388 million soms) and the Prosecutor General’s Office (328,307.4 million soms). Other 369,054 million soms came from the State Committee for National Security, 11,983.3 million soms — from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The account was opened for accounting and accumulation of funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state by economic and official crimes.
