10:19
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

1.4 billion soms transferred to deposit account from fight against corruption

As of July 25, at least 1,443,636.9 billion soms have been transferred to the single deposit account for combating corruption. The Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the State Agency for Combating Economic Crimes has transferred the most money – 757,941.2 million soms. The Prosecutor General’s Office takes the second place. It has transferred to the account 427,567.6 million soms. Other 251,042.3 million soms came from the State Committee for National Security. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has transferred the least amount of money – 7,085.8 million soms.

The single deposit account was opened on July 3, 2018. It receives funds from damages caused to the state by economic and official crimes.

Recall, 799.3 million soms were allocated from the single deposit account for combating corruption for the construction of 15 schools and additional buildings of educational institutions in Chui region, Bishkek and Osh cities.
link:
views: 78
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs Service as most corrupt state agency
Advisor to Emergency Situations Minister suspected of corruption
Financial police detain 17 current customs officers in 2018
Corruption damage amounts to almost 71 million soms for 5 months of 2019
Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges not be afraid and openly fight corruption
Prosecutor General names most corrupt government agencies of Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to disclose new corruption facts
Seven judges become defendants in criminal case in Kyrgyzstan
Majority of Kyrgyzstanis consider corruption as biggest problem
1.05 billion soms transferred to account for fighting corruption for 7 months
Popular
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution