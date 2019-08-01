1.4 billion soms transferred to deposit account from fight against corruption

As of July 25, at least 1,443,636.9 billion soms have been transferred to the single deposit account for combating corruption. The Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the State Agency for Combating Economic Crimes has transferred the most money – 757,941.2 million soms. The Prosecutor General’s Office takes the second place. It has transferred to the account 427,567.6 million soms. Other 251,042.3 million soms came from the State Committee for National Security. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has transferred the least amount of money – 7,085.8 million soms.

The single deposit account was opened on July 3, 2018. It receives funds from damages caused to the state by economic and official crimes.

Recall, 799.3 million soms were allocated from the single deposit account for combating corruption for the construction of 15 schools and additional buildings of educational institutions in Chui region, Bishkek and Osh cities.