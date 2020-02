Active work began in Bishkek on forced impoundment of vehicles whose owners do not pay traffic fines within Safe City project today. Head of the press service of the Central Traffic Safety Department Tilek Isaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the vehicles with drawn up protocols for violations of the Rules of the Road are also impounded.

«Such measures are taken in Chui region, the capital, and the regions. Cars of persistent non-payers of the fines will be placed on impoundment lots,» Tilek Isaev said.

At least 20 cars have been placed on impoundment lots in Bishkek for 2 days — February 15 and February 16.