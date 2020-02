Kyrgyzstanis won 10 medals at the ITF International Taekwondo Tournament. The Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (president Oleg Lim) informed

The competitions were held in Almaty (Kazakhstan). At least 250 athletes participated in them. The Kyrgyz Republic was represented by 10 young athletes from Balykchi. Elmir Berdibekov, Aidin Baatyrbekov, Amina Bekzhanova, Asinat Kachkankulova, Seyil Seitkazieva, Sultan Kairov and Abidin Kydykbekov won gold medals in their categories. Bilal Berdibekov, Ryspek Rakhmankulov and Alibek Tilekov won bronze medals.