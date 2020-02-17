09:47
Kyrgyzstan imports 250 tons of plastic bags per month

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan propose a ban on the import and use of plastic bags.

Developers of the initiative argue that due to the massive use, availability and low cost of plastic film bags, no other alternative packaging materials can compete with them.

Kyrgyzstan imports about 250 tons of plastic bags per month, or 3,000 tons per year.

Up to 400 million tons of plastic is produced annually in the world that is 53 kilograms per capita on the entire planet. About 2 million plastic bags are sold every minute.

Thus, deputies of the Parliament not only advocate for imposing a moratorium on the use and import of plastic into the country, but also propose introduction of fines.
link: https://24.kg/english/143773/
views: 60
